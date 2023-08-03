A rising choreographer from Moneymore is making his choreographic debut in Northern Ireland today (Thursday) when a show he has been working on takes to the stage at The Mac in Belfast.

The first new ballet created by local artists for a Belfast stage with Belfast at the centre of its story, ‘White Doves’ is a collaboration between Moneymore choreographer Ruaidhrí Maguire and Donaghadee composer Amelia Clarkson.

Gazing back on history to look towards the future, the new ballet tells the story of the first march for peace and the formation of the Peace People in 1976. A mesh of abstract and narrative storytelling, Maguire’s choreography weaves moments from history together by two White Doves.

Leigh Alderson will perform as one of the work’s two title Doves, alongside Italian-Scots dancer Danila Marzilli.

Ruaidhrí said: “Leigh paved the way for ballet dancers from Northern Ireland, especially for men and boys in dance. I founded Six Dance Collective to champion local artists and local stories, and what better way to prove ballet is a viable artform here than with a performer of Leigh’s calibre on stage.”

Maguire founded Six Dance Collective to develop the future of ballet across the island of Ireland and bring contemporary stories to audiences through dance and music, whilst also giving aspiring performers access to high quality training.

The production provides the opportunity for a Junior Company of 28 aspiring dancers from across eight counties to perform Maguire’s new choreography side-by-side on stage with professionals Marzilli and Alderson.

Providing these cast members with valuable first-hand experience of professional dance company life, the pre-professionals will take on roles including Peace People founders Mairead Corrigan, Betty Williams and Ciaran McKeown, and the wider Belfast community.

The project is funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s National Lottery Small Grants Programme, PRS Foundation, the Vaughan Williams Foundation and Hinrichsen Foundation.

Ruaidhrí explained: “We are really grateful to our funders for bringing White Doves to life, especially to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland who are facilitating Leigh Alderson and Danila Marzilli’s leading roles in the project.

"This support will bring these powerhouse dancers to our audiences here in Belfast and provide this training opportunity to our dancers of the future.”

White Doves also marks Maguire’s Northern Ireland choreographic debut after performances across Poland, Britain, Ireland and Japan. With a detailed choreographic language defined by strength and athleticism, finding the right dancers to perform the work’s title roles was essential.

He added: “My choreographic language for White Doves has been built over two years, referencing birds' physicality and other imagery from our culture. Danila and Leigh bring incredible athleticism and strength to their movement, alongside the ability to bring real emotion to the story. They dance without fear."

White Doves runs for four performances at The MAC from August 3 until August 5, with a question and answer session on Friday, August 4 with the creative team and principal dancers.