Residents in the village of Moneymore are being left out when it comes to natural gas.

Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan says the Utility Regulator for Northern Ireland has deemed Moneymore to be not financially viable.

The DUP politician explained that he was contacted last summer by residents in Moneymore regarding the possibility of having natural gas installed to their homes and got in touch with SGN Natural Gas directly.

He said the company confirmed that Moneymore is not part of the licensed 'core towns' which make up the SGN Natural Gas network area because the Utility Regulator considered it not to be 'financially viable.'

Residents in Moneymore are keen to have gas installed to their homes.

"The company is continuing its active dialogue with the Utility Regulator for Northern Ireland in relation to an extension into this area, which has been ongoing for an extended period of time, but have not yet received an update that it can be adopted as an acceptable extension," Mr Buchanan continued.

"I have contacted the company again recently and the response remains the same as was received in July 2022.

"Along with my council colleagues, we will continue to liaise with the Utility regulator and SGN natural Gas to ensure our constituents have the best possible choice of energy and energy suppliers, especially during this time of financial hardships."