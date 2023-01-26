James Speers from Collone Young Farmers Club, declared all roles open and the meeting commenced.
The new office bearers are as follows:
President – Ian Brown
Deputy President – Dylan Walker
Club Leader – John Porter
Assistant Club Leader – Steven Hogg
Secretary – Anna Short
Assistant Secretary – Gemma Dobson
PRO – Grace Moore
Assistant PRO – Emily Maneely
Treasurer – Sian Hogg
Assistant Treasurer – Dylan Clarke
County Representative – Joyce Allen
Grants Co-Ordinator – Stuart Mills
UFU Representative – Christopher Bell
Catering Officer – Joyce Allen
Junior Representatives – Peter Hamilton and Lauren Bates
Sports Co-Ordinator – Steven Porte
Props Manager – Matthew Brown
Additional Committee – Jake Robinson, Kirsten Henry, Joel Armstrong, Dean Lennox Fields
The club would like to thank the outgoing committee members for all their hard work and dedication during the year and congratulate the new office bearers on their positions.