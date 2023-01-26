Register
Moneymore YFC elect new office bearers

Members of Moneymore Young Farmers Club recently held their annual general meeting in the former Moneymore Courthouse.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:25am

James Speers from Collone Young Farmers Club, declared all roles open and the meeting commenced.

The new office bearers are as follows:

President – Ian Brown

Newly elected committee members of Moneymore Young Farmers Club.

Deputy President – Dylan Walker

Club Leader – John Porter

Assistant Club Leader – Steven Hogg

Secretary – Anna Short

Assistant Secretary – Gemma Dobson

PRO – Grace Moore

Assistant PRO – Emily Maneely

Treasurer – Sian Hogg

Assistant Treasurer – Dylan Clarke

County Representative – Joyce Allen

Grants Co-Ordinator – Stuart Mills

UFU Representative – Christopher Bell

Catering Officer – Joyce Allen

Junior Representatives – Peter Hamilton and Lauren Bates

Sports Co-Ordinator – Steven Porte

Props Manager – Matthew Brown

Additional Committee – Jake Robinson, Kirsten Henry, Joel Armstrong, Dean Lennox Fields

The club would like to thank the outgoing committee members for all their hard work and dedication during the year and congratulate the new office bearers on their positions.

