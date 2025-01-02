Monica Lewis: police thank public as missing Belfast girl located
Police officers have thanked the community on social media for assisting in the search to find Monica Lewis.
The 5ft5 teen had last been seen wearing blue jeans and a black cropped puffer coat in the east Belfast area on New Year’s Day.
Providing an update on the Police East Belfast Facebook page on Friday, January 3, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Thank you for your help with yesterday’s missing person appeal. Monica has now been located.”