Police have thanked the public for helping to locate missing Belfast girl, Monica Lewis. (Pic: PSNI).

Police officers have thanked the community on social media for assisting in the search to find Monica Lewis.

The 5ft5 teen had last been seen wearing blue jeans and a black cropped puffer coat in the east Belfast area on New Year’s Day.

Providing an update on the Police East Belfast Facebook page on Friday, January 3, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Thank you for your help with yesterday’s missing person appeal. Monica has now been located.”