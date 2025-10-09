Monkstown Boxing Club has been transformed with the help of National Lottery winners from across Northern Ireland.

The volunteer painting group headed to the club to give it a makeover, helping to freshen up the paintwork.

Taking place ahead of World Mental Health Day (October 10), the visit supports the club in its aims to provide a safe, welcoming space for local young people, supporting their mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.

Established more than 40 years ago, Monkstown Boxing Club provides education support programmes, using the power of sport and youth work to help young people develop academic, emotional and life skills.

(From left) Catherine Kidd who scooped £1m on the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker; £115m Euromillion winner Frances Connolly; £3.8m lottery winners Jonny and Christina Johnston, and £250k Scratchcard winner Claire Marks at Monkstown Boxing Club. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Media Assignments

The club works hard to reduce the number of children leaving mainstream education through initiatives such as the In Your Corner and I Can projects, which has received more than £1.6m of National Lottery funding.

The programmes, using youth work methodology, improve young people's social, emotional and mental health resilience, combined with mentoring and wellbeing activities to support academic engagement, personal development and life outcomes.

Monkstown Boxing Club also provides young men’s and young women’s groups, a breakfast and after school’s club, youth leadership and employability programmes working with over 250 young people and families on a weekly basis accessing activities, services and support.

Head coach Paul Johnston, who was awarded an MBE in 2022 for his work with hundreds of disadvantaged children, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery winners for giving up their time to paint our club. We are so much more than a boxing club - we are a place where cycles are broken, potential is unlocked and greatness is truly unleashed. We can’t wait to unveil our new look to our members, and we’re thrilled to have had the winners along to help make this a reality.”

Lottery winners and the Monkstown Boxing Club team and users in the club's ring. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Media Assignments

Among the group of winners was Frances Connolly, who scooped £115m on EuroMillions six years ago. Following her win, Frances and husband Patrick launched a charitable foundation – The PFC Trust – to support community groups in achieving their goals, fulfil their ambitions and reach their potential. They have donated to charities across Northern Ireland since the win.

“Since our win, I have been passionate about getting involved with charitable groups and causes close to my heart,” Frances said. “So, I was more than happy to be part of the team helping to give Monkstown Boxing Club a new look and loved getting stuck in with everyone!

“It was lovely to spend time meeting the young people who use the club, along with the incredibly inspirational team who work there every day. I hope our efforts go some way to improving the space for the local people who value it so much.”

Joining Frances were Jonny and Christina Johnston, who won £3.8m in 2023. Jonny said: “Seeing the work that Monkstown Boxing Club does has been amazing – it’s clear that the young people attending are at the centre of everything happening there.

“Being part of today has been a great experience and I’m proud to have played a role in developing what is already a fantastic space.”

Completing the team of winners were Catherine Kidd, from Draperstown, who won £1m in 2017 and Claire Marks, from Ballyclare, who won £250,000 in 2015.

