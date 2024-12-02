Moore Concrete Products Ltd has announced a £3m-plus investment in three new factories at its Ballymena headquarters.

A leading precast concrete manufacturer and supplier, the company is also growing its employee figures in an expansion supported by Danske Bank.

Founded by Wilbert Moore in 1978, Moore Concrete remains focused on becoming a world class manufacturing facility with the new factories totalling 4,750square metres for bespoke production.

The recently completed additional production space is equipped with six overhead cranes and an extension of the Conflex concrete distribution from the company’s two mixers.

From left to right: James Kilgore, senior business manager at Danske Bank; Wilbert Moore, founder and MD of Moore Concrete Products Ltd and Peter Houston, head of Danske Bank, North Finance Centre. Photo: submitted

Securing and working on major projects such as Southsea Sub Frontage 3 for VolkerStevin and the HS2 Bat Mitigation Structure in Buckinghamshire for Asset International, Moore Concrete has increased its employee numbers to 203 and recently recruited 16 new apprenticeship roles across joinery, civil engineering and maintenance.

In addition to the facility build, the firm used the investment from Danske Bank to develop a new computer system, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which will integrate and digitise all of it processes, improving operational efficiencies, data accuracy and strengthening the collaboration between customers and suppliers.

Moore Concrete has also used the bank’s investment to further research and develop new products and innovative projects, training programmes to improve employee’s skills and productivity, leadership programmes and digital marketing to improve brand awareness.

Wilbert Moore, founder and MD of Moore Concrete Products Ltd said: “This investment into our facility extension with three new factories allows us to increase capacity and further grow our civils business in the concrete industry.

"The extension enables us to complete work in a safe way, which is our number one priority, as well as secure employment for the hard-working team we have and further grow the business as we become a world class facility.

“We have a long trading history with Danske Bank and their support has enabled us to achieve several strategic and operational goals over the years through asset-based lending, business loans and digital banking services.”

James Kilgore, senior business manager at Danske Bank, said: “Moore Concrete Products is an exceptional family business that has grown steadily through the years by innovating, adapting and understanding the markets in which they operate.

"We are delighted to support Moore Concrete in their latest investment of three substantial new factories which will enable them to grow their offering, employment and outputs, as well as the investment into research and development across the business.

"We look forward to continuing to work together and supporting Wilbert and the team as they further grow and develop as a business.”