It’s almost four years since the ukulele and guitar group formed, and the talented trio of Sandra, Kate and Teresa are still enjoying every minute of it!

2024 looks set to be packed with performances, yet again, as Strings go from strength to strength with their beautiful music and melodies continuing to enthral listeners.

Group PRO, Teresa McBurney, said they loved the fact that every gig is different.

“You just never know what you’re going to get next!” she enthused.

“From week to week we don’t know what requests we’re going to get when we’re out and about.

“We want to start this year by thanking our fantastic followers on our social media page, and those in the local care homes who always invite us back.

“Also, to Jane Shaw from the beautiful Elmfield Estate in Gilford and Alex Woods (Sunflower Woods) who have been with us from day one.

“We must be doing something right! So, from the bottom of our hearts, a big ‘thank you’ from us girls.

“We’ve now added some percussion instruments into our repertoire of toe-tapping tunes, and we’re excited to see what our audiences think!

“We continue to practise every fortnight and we’re grateful as always to David McKay, from Tesco at The Boulevard, for the use of the community room.”

Strings’ diary is already filled with dates at a variety of venues over the next six months.

Gigs include: Banbridge Visually Impaired Group; Arthritis Care Group; Radius Care Home, Lurgan; Rathfriland Historical Society (olde tyme music hall event featuring MC Leonard Anderson); Mountvale Care Home, Dromore; Take500 ABC Council community support events; Bronte Fold, Rathfriland; Portadown Wellness Centre; Woodview Garden Centre, Armagh; Hillsborough Castle; Balmoral Show; FE McWilliam Gallery; Rushmere Shopping Centre; Brownlow Castle; Newry, Mourne & Down artisan markets.

“Nearly four years on, we still get excited for every performance,” Teresa continued.

“It really is a labour of love for us. When we see the residents in care homes singing along, it brings a tear to our eyes.

“That’s what it’s all about - lifting spirits and bringing joy through our music.

“We’re excited for the adventures that await in 2024 and thank everyone for supporting us on this amazing journey!

“As a group, we are proud and privileged to do our bit to help local charities, including Action Cancer ‘Paint The Town Pink’, Cancer Research and the Southern Area Hospice.”