More details about the JOEY 25 commemorations in Ballymoney have been announced.

The legacy of motorcycling icon Joey Dunlop will be honoured at a special free event in Ballymoney on Saturday, May 24.

This unique "Joey 25” tribute will bring together over 25 motorcycling legend – past and present – to celebrate the life of one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting ambassadors.

The Joey Dunlop Original Bike Exhibition will take place at Joey’s Bar (Fan Zone 3) from 1-10pm on May 24.

The Dunlop family at the Joey Dunlop 25 event launch held in Ballymoney Museum on March 24. Pictured (l-r) Gary Dunlop with son Remy, Linda Dunlop, Joanne and Michael McCammond with son Hudson. CREDIT CCGBC

A Meet the Riders and Entertainment event will take place at Joey’s Bar (Fan Zone 3) from 2-6pm while the Joey Dunlop Paddock and Autograph Signing area (Fanzone 2) will be at Dalriada School and open from 1-6pm.

A Food Village with Joey Display will be open from 1-10pm at Townhead Street car park (Fan Zone 1).

The Joey Dunlop Parade of Champions will take place around the town centre from 6-8pm (roads close at 5pm) while the Joey Dunlop 25 Exhibition will be on display in Ballymoney Museum from May 1, opening hours 9am-5pm.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to flock to Ballymoney to honour the five-time World Champion, who tragically lost his life at 48 in a racing accident in Estonia in 2000.

“We couldn’t imagine a better way to remember Joey than with an event in his hometown,” said Joey’s wife, Linda.

“This milestone anniversary is a poignant time for our family, and we’re deeply grateful to the local council for organising this event. Seeing so many of Joey’s original bikes displayed and ridden through the town is truly special.”