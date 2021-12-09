More Mid Ulster schools could get 20mph speed limits

A report on the matter was presented to the committee’s members at a meeting on Monday, December 6.

Councillors were advised DfI Roads is proposing to introduce part-time 20mph speed limits at the following schools:

Augher Central Primary School; St Joseph’s Primary School, Galbally; Aughamullan Primary School, Dungannon; Ballylifford Primary School, Cookstown; St Malachy’s Primary School, Drumullan; Lissan Primary School, Churchtown and Phoenix Primary School, Cookstown.

The report notes the introduction of these temporary speed limits will assist in the management of road safety issues and officers recommended the environment committee endorse the proposals submitted by DfI Roads.

A proposal to endorse the introduction of these temporary speed limits was put forward by Councillor John McNamee (pictured) and seconded by Councillor Frances Burton and the committee voiced its approval for the proposal.