More than 100 A level pupils at St Ronan's College in Lurgan secure first choice university course place

A Level pupils and staff at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

More than 100 pupils who studied A levels at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan have secured their first choice university course, its principal has revealed.

Principal Mrs Fiona Kane, congratulating the pupils, said: “I am absolutely delighted to congratulate our Sixth Form students on their remarkable A Level results. Their determination, resilience, and commitment to their studies have truly paid off.

"The joy and pride on the faces of students, families, and staff today is a testament to the hard work and dedication that brought us to this moment.

"Over 100 Year 14 students have already secured places in their first-choice university courses, with many more expected to confirm placements through clearing in the coming days. Others are embarking on exciting journeys through Higher Level Apprenticeships with leading companies, taking gap years to travel or work, or entering employment and further education.

"The breadth of destinations and disciplines—from Civil, Mechanical and Chemical Engineering, to Marketing, Sustainable Agri-food Management, Nursing and Midwifery to Architecture, Accounting, Social Work, Teaching and Radiotherapy and many more—reflects the diverse talents and aspirations nurtured at St Ronan’s College.

"As a non-selective, all-ability grammar school, the College is proud to offer a wide range of pathways that empower every student to pursue their individual dreams."

Acknowledging the team behind the success, Mrs Kane also paid tribute to the staff: “Our dedicated teachers and support staff, from Year 8 through to Year 14, play a vital role in guiding and inspiring our students. Their professionalism and care help shape not only academic success but also personal growth.

"On behalf of our governors, students, and families, I extend heartfelt thanks to each member of our team.”

Mrs Kane also expressed gratitude to parents, carers, governors, and all those partners who support the College community. She said St Ronan’s remains committed to offering ongoing support and guidance to students and families in the days ahead.

“To our Year 14 leavers: we are incredibly proud of you. Whatever path you choose—university, apprenticeship, travel, work, or further study—we wish you every success. You are a credit to yourselves, your families, and our College.”

Top Achievers A Level:

Top Male – Niall Mitchell A*, A*, A, A; Top Female – Erin Moore A*A*A*C

3+ A*A Grades:

Niall Mitchell; Erin Moore; Jake Bowman; Dermot McGrath; Meabh McCann; Rebecca Black; Megan Cooney; Aobh McGibbon; Oisin Rea; Eimear Stevenson; Daniel Beattie; Enna Cassidy; Diarmuid Drainey; Oisin Duffy; Jack McCann; Ryan McCluskey; Ben McShane.

3+A*-B Grades;

Niall Mitchell; Molly Donnelly; Erin Moore; Jake Bowman; Dermot McGrath; Meabh McCann; Rebecca Black; Megan Cooney; Aobh McGibbon; Oisin Rea; Eimear Stevenson; Daniel Beattie; Enna Cassidy; Diarmuid Drainey; Oisin Duffy; Jack McCann; Ryan McCluskey; Ben McShane; Ibraheem Riaz; Ronan McComb; Dylan McCooe; Casae McGeown; Dearbhla Campbell; Sofia Donnelly; Cliodhna Breen; River Arabella Martin; Orla McAlinden; Kel McAreavey; Ellie Nugent; Ealiyah Remperas; Sarah Steenson; Matthew Bland; Aife Hamill; Grace McConville; Holly Wilson.

Top Achievers AS level: Top Male: Cooney, Dylan AAAB and Courtney, Ryan AAAB; Top Female: Aimee Scullion AAAB.

3+ A*A Grades 3+A*-B Grades

Dylan Cooney; Ryan Courtney; Aimee Scullion; Una Maginn; Oisin Maher.

3+A*-B Grades

Dylan Cooney; Ryan Courtney; Aimee Scullion; Una Maginn; Oisin Maher; Cliodhna Greer; Naoise Moore: Conal Wilson; Ella Rose Wood; Caoimhe Hatchell; Stephen Heaney; Evie McCafferty; Kate Walsh; Victoria Wojtlowska; Kyna Devine; Grace Harte.