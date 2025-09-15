More than 40 local traders confirmed for Lough Neagh Artisans Market

Shoppers, foodies, and craft lovers are in for a real treat as the highly anticipated Lough Neagh Artisans Market brings together the best of local produce, handcrafted goods, and unique gift ideas to the shores of Lough Neagh, outside the Lock Keeper’s Cottage in Toome, on Sunday (September 21).

From 12 noon to 4pm, the open-air market will offer visitors a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere with views as spectacular as the stalls. With over 40 local traders confirmed, the event promises a vibrant showcase of artisan food and drink, handmade crafts, jewellery, art, natural skincare, and unique gifts.

Whether you are shopping for a September birthday, getting ahead for the winter season, or even starting your Christmas shopping early (with just over 90 days to go), the Lough Neagh Artisans Market is the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind items while supporting local makers and producers.

Market organiser Una Johnston of TIDAL shared her excitement about this year’s market.

She said: “The Lough Neagh Artisan Market is all about celebrating the talent, creativity, and quality of local producers. We’re thrilled to welcome back so many returning traders, as well as some fantastic new faces. It’s a great opportunity to explore unique products, meet the people who make them, and enjoy a truly authentic shopping experience in a beautiful setting. With autumn just around the corner and Christmas not far off, it’s the perfect time to discover something special.”

Shoppers can look forward to a feast of flavours, from gourmet street food and homemade bakes to locally roasted coffee and craft condiments. The market will also feature a handpicked selection of gift-ready goods including hand-poured candles, knitwear, wooden toys, prints, ceramics, and eco-friendly homewares. Families can take to the Lough for a boat trip and enjoy live entertainment on the shoreline.

The Lough Neagh Artisans Market has grown in popularity, thanks to its commitment to quality and its support for independent businesses and sustainable shopping. By buying directly from local creators and producers, shoppers are helping to strengthen the local economy and reduce their environmental impact.

For more information, follow Lough Neagh Artisans on social media.