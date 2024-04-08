More than 40 traders expected to take part in Cookstown's Continental Market next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the continental market is part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour, and will feature over 40 traders.

As well as mouth-watering dishes, from Mexican burritos to authentic Italian pizza, visitors to the market over the two day event will also be kept entertained with a variety of street entertainment and live music, including local band Juice and the Swingtime Starlets.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is pictured with Carol Doey, The Hub BT45, and Norman Wilson MBE, Cookstown Chamber of Commerce, as we launch the return of the Cookstown Continental Market. Credit: Submitted

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy: “We kick off our summer programme of events in Mid Ulster with the return of fantastic Cookstown Continental Market. Taking place a little earlier than usual in May, the market is always a firm favourite, attracting huge crowds to Cookstown for the weekend. Returning for the first time in two years, I look forward to seeing what the market has to offer and encourage our residents to come along, sample the many culinary delights and enjoy the free entertainment on offer.”