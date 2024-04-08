More than 40 traders expected to take part in Cookstown's Continental Market next month

For the first time in two years, Cookstown will go continental with the return of the Cookstown Continental Market, where the food and flavours, sights and sounds of Europe and beyond will return to the town centre for two days on Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 15:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the continental market is part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour, and will feature over 40 traders.

As well as mouth-watering dishes, from Mexican burritos to authentic Italian pizza, visitors to the market over the two day event will also be kept entertained with a variety of street entertainment and live music, including local band Juice and the Swingtime Starlets.

Read More
Mid Ulster councillors call for urgent upgrade for A5
The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is pictured with Carol Doey, The Hub BT45, and Norman Wilson MBE, Cookstown Chamber of Commerce, as we launch the return of the Cookstown Continental Market. Credit: SubmittedThe Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is pictured with Carol Doey, The Hub BT45, and Norman Wilson MBE, Cookstown Chamber of Commerce, as we launch the return of the Cookstown Continental Market. Credit: Submitted
The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is pictured with Carol Doey, The Hub BT45, and Norman Wilson MBE, Cookstown Chamber of Commerce, as we launch the return of the Cookstown Continental Market. Credit: Submitted
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy: “We kick off our summer programme of events in Mid Ulster with the return of fantastic Cookstown Continental Market. Taking place a little earlier than usual in May, the market is always a firm favourite, attracting huge crowds to Cookstown for the weekend. Returning for the first time in two years, I look forward to seeing what the market has to offer and encourage our residents to come along, sample the many culinary delights and enjoy the free entertainment on offer.”

The market takes place along William Street in Cookstown town centre. To facilitate the expected increased visitor numbers in a safe environment, a road closure will be in place along William Street from 6.30pm on Friday May 10 through to approximately 10pm on Sunday May 12. The road closure will be in place from the Orritor Street/Coagh Street junction to the Burn Road/James Street junction.

Related topics:CouncilEuropeMid Ulster District Council