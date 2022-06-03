More than 50 bands set for big parade in Ballymena

The organisers of Pride of the Maine Flute Band’s annual parade are expecting more than 50 bands from all over Northern Ireland to turn up for the event.
What route will the parade take?
According to the Parades Commission, the parade will run from 6.30pm to 11pm and will take the following route:
Galgorm Road
George Street
Linenhall Street
Bridge Street
Castle Street (host band)
Castle Street
Bridge Street
Harryville Bridge
Henry Street
Larne Street
Douglas Terrace / Paradise Avenue
Queen Street / Sloan’s Ct
Harryville Bridge
Bridge Street / North Road
Pentagon / Lower Mill Street
Wellington Street
Ballymoney Street / William Street
Broughshane Street / Church Street
Castle Street (host band)
Mill Street
Pat’s Brae
Which bands are taking part?
The following bands have been listed by the Parades Commission:
Dunloy
Killycoogan
Milltown
Mosside Accordion Band
Staffordshire Accordion Band
Vow Accordion Band
Ballygarvey LOL 746 Flute Band
Cullybackey LOL 696 Flute Band
Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band
Ballee Flute Band
Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
Ballycraigy Old Boys Flute Band
Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band
Ballymacash Flute Band
Cairncastle Flute Band
Carnalbanagh Flute Band
Carrickfergus Defenders
Cloughmills Crown Defenders Flute Band
Castledawson Amateur Flute Band
Dunamoney Flute Band
Rising Sons East Belfast
Drumaheagles Flute Band
Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band
Star of the Roe Flute Band
Pride of the Raven Flute Band
Shankill Protestant Boys
Portavogie Flute Band
City of Belfast Fife & Drums
East Belfast Regimental UVF Flute Band
Finaghy True Blues Flute Band
Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
Shankill Defenders Flute Band
Gertrude Star Flute Band
South Down Defenders Flute Band
Skeogh Flute Band
Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band
Newtownards Protestant Boys
Goldsprings Flute Band
Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster
Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
Tullaghan Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band
Stranocum Flute Band
Freeman Memorial Flute Band
Gortagilly Flute Band
Lisnargot Accordion Band
Pride of the Bann Flute Band
Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band
Maghera Flute Band
Star and Crown Flute Band
Blair Memorial Flute Band
Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band
Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band
Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band
Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
Portadown Defenders Flute Band
Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
Crimson Star Flute Band
Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
Ballymena Corps of Drums
Steeple Defenders Flute Band
Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Sons of Kai Flute Band
Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
Pride Of The Park Flute Band
Maghaberry Flute Band
Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band
Kellswater Flute Band
Kells Sons of William Flute Band
Glenhugh Flute Band
Dunaghy Flute Band