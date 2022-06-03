More than 50 bands set for big parade in Ballymena

The organisers of Pride of the Maine Flute Band’s annual parade are expecting more than 50 bands from all over Northern Ireland to turn up for the event.

What route will the parade take?

According to the Parades Commission, the parade will run from 6.30pm to 11pm and will take the following route:

Galgorm Road

George Street

Linenhall Street

Bridge Street

Castle Street (host band)

Castle Street

Bridge Street

Harryville Bridge

Henry Street

Larne Street

Douglas Terrace / Paradise Avenue

Queen Street / Sloan’s Ct

Harryville Bridge

Bridge Street / North Road

Pentagon / Lower Mill Street

Wellington Street

Ballymoney Street / William Street

Broughshane Street / Church Street

Castle Street (host band)

Mill Street

Pat’s Brae

Which bands are taking part?

The following bands have been listed by the Parades Commission:

Dunloy

Killycoogan

Milltown

Mosside Accordion Band

Staffordshire Accordion Band

Vow Accordion Band

Ballygarvey LOL 746 Flute Band

Cullybackey LOL 696 Flute Band

Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band

Ballee Flute Band

Ballymaconnelly Flute Band

Ballycraigy Old Boys Flute Band

Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band

Ballymacash Flute Band

Cairncastle Flute Band

Carnalbanagh Flute Band

Carrickfergus Defenders

Cloughmills Crown Defenders Flute Band

Castledawson Amateur Flute Band

Dunamoney Flute Band

Rising Sons East Belfast

Drumaheagles Flute Band

Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band

Star of the Roe Flute Band

Pride of the Raven Flute Band

Shankill Protestant Boys

Portavogie Flute Band

City of Belfast Fife & Drums

East Belfast Regimental UVF Flute Band

Finaghy True Blues Flute Band

Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band

Shankill Defenders Flute Band

Gertrude Star Flute Band

South Down Defenders Flute Band

Skeogh Flute Band

Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band

Newtownards Protestant Boys

Goldsprings Flute Band

Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band

Tullaghan Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band

Stranocum Flute Band

Freeman Memorial Flute Band

Gortagilly Flute Band

Lisnargot Accordion Band

Pride of the Bann Flute Band

Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band

Maghera Flute Band

Star and Crown Flute Band

Blair Memorial Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band

Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band

Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band

Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band

Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band

Crimson Star Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band

Ballymena Corps of Drums

Steeple Defenders Flute Band

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Sons of Kai Flute Band

Sir George White Memorial Flute Band

Pride Of The Park Flute Band

Maghaberry Flute Band

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band

Kellswater Flute Band

Kells Sons of William Flute Band

Glenhugh Flute Band