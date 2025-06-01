More than 50 pictures as big crowds come out for Portadown's annual youth parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jun 2025, 19:09 BST
Portadown town centre was packed on Sunday afternoon for this year’s annual Youth Parade.

Representatives of a variety of local uniformed youth organisations took part, accompanied by several bands.

The popular annual event brought thousands of spectators to the town, with well-wishers supporting the young people taking part.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere of the event.

Karen Anderson and daughters, Faye, left, and Phoebe pictured at the annual Portadown Youth parade.

Karen Anderson and daughters, Faye, left, and Phoebe pictured at the annual Portadown Youth parade.

Members and officers of the many local youth organisations taking part in the annual Portadown Youth Parade.

Members and officers of the many local youth organisations taking part in the annual Portadown Youth Parade.

Members and officers of the many local youth organisations taking part in the annual Portadown Youth Parade.

Members and officers of the many local youth organisations taking part in the annual Portadown Youth Parade.

Members and officers of the many local youth organisations taking part in the annual Portadown Youth Parade.

Members and officers of the many local youth organisations taking part in the annual Portadown Youth Parade.

