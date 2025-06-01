Representatives of a variety of local uniformed youth organisations took part, accompanied by several bands.
The popular annual event brought thousands of spectators to the town, with well-wishers supporting the young people taking part.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere of the event.
1. Youth Parade
Faye, left, and Phoebe pictured at the annual Portadown Youth parade. PT22-244. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Youth Parade
Members and officers of the many local youth organisations taking part in the annual Portadown Youth Parade. PT22-284. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Youth Parade
4. Youth Parade
