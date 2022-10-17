With over 100 golfers at Concra Wood Golf Course, ranging from staff, suppliers, customers and friends of the businesses, taking part on the day, including Tyrone-based G&H Autos and TBC Conversions, the funds raised will assist with keeping the life-saving helicopter operational.

Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for Donnelly Group, said: “This year’s golf fundraiser was a huge success and will go a long way in helping our Charity Partner of the Year, which was chosen by staff across our nine locations, continue its tremendous efforts in providing a vital service for Northern Ireland.

“A big thank you must go to our attendees, sponsors, and everyone that donated for making this possible and raising such an incredible amount.

Ian Hamilton, Philip McCammon, Stephen McCammon and Julian Costello.

“As a team, we are passionate about having a positive impact on the community in which we operate, and we are thrilled we have once again been able to dedicate time to raising funds and awareness for such a worthwhile cause.”

The event was also supported by a number of local businesses, including PA Duffy and Co Cookstown, Ashlock Doors, Auto Glym, Autosmart, B J McGrath Mechanical, Copytext, Europarts, Frews Business, Go Power, Huttons Butchers, McKeown Shields, MJE Wheel Repair, Peter Hughes Electrical Contactor, Recyco, Rockwell Water, Sign Reload, Tailored Image, TBC Image and Tyrone Fuels.

Damien McAnespie, Area Fundraising Manager at Air Ambulance NI, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Donnelly Group for its ongoing commitment to raising awareness and funds for the Air Ambulance.

“On average, every day in Northern Ireland two individuals find themselves in urgent need of Air Ambulance’s services.

Shane Dorrity, Niall Conlon, Declan Campbell and Patrick Grimes.

“We are able to get anywhere in Northern Ireland in less than 30 minutes, but we rely on support from businesses such as Donnelly Group to make this possible.” Air Ambulance NI has made numerous trips to Mid Ulster Council area since it was set up.

To find out more about the services offered by Air Ambulance NI or how you can support the organisation’s fundraising efforts, please visit airambulanceni.org

