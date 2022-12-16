More than £16,000 raised by Tyrone livestock producers for heart charity

Tyrone based Clogher Valley Livestock Producers have been busy raising funds for a local charity which has led to them donating a staggering £16,055 to Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).

Robert Simpson, manager at Clogher Valley Livestock Producers, explained: “For the past three years we have held a Christmas Charity Show.

"Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke was chosen as the beneficiary of our 2022 event due to the fact one of Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Directors has been affected by a heart related illness.”

“To raise funds for the charity we held a raffle during the Christmas Charity Show, with the prize being a heifer donated by Clogher Valley Livestock Producers.

Pictured, from left, Valerie Saunders, NICHS Community Fundraising Co-ordinator, Lynda Domer, Office Administrator, Robert Simpson, Manager, and Edwin Boyd, Director, at Clogher Valley Livestock Producers, and Gareth McGleenon, NICHS Deputy Chief Executive.

"We also held an auction which featured some great prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

“In November we also hosted a Ladies Night to help raise funds and this was a great success with many people coming out to support the event.

“We are delighted to have raised £16,055 for NICHS to help support them with their work of raising awareness of, and trying to prevent, chest, heart and stroke illnesses in Northern Ireland.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers and the local community and want to thank everyone for their support and donations.”

Gareth McGleenon, deputy chief executive at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke added: “We are very thankful to Clogher Valley Livestock Producers and their customers for all their efforts in raising this fantastic amount for our charity.

"Today, there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - that's one in five of the population.”