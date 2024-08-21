Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morelli’s, Ireland’s oldest ice-cream producer, has shipped a selection of its award-winning ice cream to the family’s home village in Italy for the first time in 113 years.

The delicious delivery was sent to Casalattico, a hilltop village in the province of Frosinone in the Lazio region of Italy, as part of an annual festival which celebrates Irish culture.

Irish Fest, which takes place annually in August, is a festival that provides a flavour of Ireland to locals and visitors in Casalattico, while celebrating Italians who have relocated to the Emerald Isle.

Many people who left the Italian village to work in Ireland founded fish and chip shops – including the founder of Morelli’s, Peter Morelli.

Nino Morelli (93), the last surviving of the third generation, pictured alongside Morelli Ice Cream in Casalattico. Picture: Morelli's

Morelli’s Ice Cream was started on Stone Row in Coleraine after Peter moved from Casalattico to the north coast town. The first shop sold fish and chips and sweets and even ran a taxi service, with its now famous ice cream only being sold during the summer months.

Now, for the first time in the company’s 113-year history, an array of Morelli’s ice cream flavours including Double Cream Vanilla and Honeycomb, were sent to Casalattico for Irish Fest.

During the event, Casalattico locals and visitors enjoyed a range of Irish cuisine, including a full and authentic Irish breakfast, traditional fish and chips, Morelli’s ice cream and Guinness on draught. Guests were also treated to a performance from an Irish band along with some Irish whiskey tasting.

Daniella Morelli, sales and marketing director at Morelli’s Ice Cream, commented: “We’re so excited to have been a part of our home village’s Irish Fest.

"We are proud to support the event in this way and hope our award-winning flavours went down a treat with locals and visitors alike. The whole team wishes we could be there to enjoy the fun!”

Morelli’s Ice Cream has flourised and expanded since the business was first established in 1911 by Peter Morelli. The company currently has five family-run outlets and 11 branded stores throughout Northern Ireland as well as supplying Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Sainsbury’s and various independent retailers all across Ireland.