Morelli's Portstewart to hold charity Pizza Night
Morelli’s in Portstewart are holding a fundraising Pizza Night in aid of charity.
The event will be held on Friday, December 8, at 6.30pm in their premises on Portstewart’s Prom. A £20 donation will go towards St Vincent de Paul/Salvation Christmas Appeal and Rotary charities.
The £20 ticket will include pizza as well as a soft drink or a glass of wine. Your ticket also gives you entry into a free draw. What a tasty way to celebrate the festive season AND help three charities.