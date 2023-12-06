Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event will be held on Friday, December 8, at 6.30pm in their premises on Portstewart’s Prom. A £20 donation will go towards St Vincent de Paul/Salvation Christmas Appeal and Rotary charities.

The £20 ticket will include pizza as well as a soft drink or a glass of wine. Your ticket also gives you entry into a free draw. What a tasty way to celebrate the festive season AND help three charities.