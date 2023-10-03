Register
The team at the Bangor Mortgage IQ branch at the start of the charity effort.
Mortgage advisors cycle across NI to raise funds for homeless charity

A team of kindhearted mortgage advisors used pedal power last week (Friday, September 29) to raise almost £5,000 to help support homeless and vulnerable people from across Northern Ireland.
By Russell Keers
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:22 BST

Staff from Mortgage IQ’s branches from across the province, along with members of Dromore Cycling Club, cycled over 80 miles from Bangor to Coleraine to raise funds for the Welcome Organisation.

The Welcome Organisation provides homeless support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year via a number of services. There is a drop-in centre, street outreach programme across greater Belfast, crisis accommodation for women, Catherine House, which provides 24-hour supported living for 10 women experiencing homelessness who are ready to take the next steps to live independently, the ‘floating support’ service and mobile medical unit.

The gruelling effort saw staff and bike club members set off from the business’ Bangor branch, stopping off at branches in Holywood, east Belfast, Jordanstown, Glengormley and Ballyclare, before finishing at the company’s New Row facility in Coleraine.

The charity initiative not only involved road bikes, but also saw employees taking turns on static bikes outside the branches to add more miles and raise more funds for the worthy cause.

A Mortgage IQ spokesperson said: “Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant impact. So thank you for being a part of our mission to make a difference!”

At the time of going to print, over £4,700 has been raised. If you would like to donate, click here

