Mossgrove Primary bids fond farewell to Mrs Gillespie after incredible 42 years at Glengormley school
A constant presence at Mossgrove since 1983, Mrs Gillespie has taught over 1,000 children.
In a statement, the school said: “She has been a member of staff in Mossgrove since she first qualified as a teacher and has been outstanding in her role, impacting the lives of so many children beginning their primary school journey. Her dedication to the children and the whole school community has been exceptional.
"Over the years, Mrs Gillespie has directed countless plays and Christmas nativities. She has inspired children, providing them with opportunities to enjoy and engage with music, and really has been at the heart of school life in Mossgrove.”
In a special assembly held before the summer break, the choir surprised Mrs Gillespie with a unique performance of the ABBA classic, ‘Thank you for the music’, with the final verse ending with the words, ‘Thank you for the music, our special Mrs G!’
She was presented with many beautiful gifts from the pupils, parents and staff, past and present, along with a special memory book from her last Primary 1 class.
"The influence that she has had on the children, families and staff at Mossgrove has been immeasurable. We will greatly miss Mrs Gillespie, who will always be a special part of the Mossgrove family,” the school added.
"On behalf of the pupils, parents, staff and Board of Governors, we want to thank Anne for her dedicated service and wish her a long, happy and healthy retirement.”
