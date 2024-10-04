Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mosside Community Centre has officially re-opened after the completion of recent refurbishment works to its main hall.

Known locally as the ‘Barn’, Mosside Community Centre has received this support as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, funded by both Causeway Coast and Glens Council and the Department for Communities.

The programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation, and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

At the launch event held on Wednesday, October 2, the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling said: “This exciting new development will be a major boost for the community in Mosside and will provide much needed safe and dry indoor recreation and activity space.

Causeway Coast and Glens Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured with children and staff from See-Saw Playgroup, Mosside at the re-opening of the Mosside Community Centre, after the completion of recent refurbishment works to its main hall. They are pictured alongside (l-r) Bob Hedley, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities, Niall McGurk, CC&G Strategic Project Manager, Nigel McFadden, CC&G Project Coordinator, Rhonda Williamson, Department for Communities, Joan Baird, Reverend Dr. Andre Alvez-Areias and Councillor Bill Kennedy. CREDIT CCGBC

“I am very grateful to the Department for Communities for this funding and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its financial assistance.”

The Mosside project will provide a much sought after refurbished hall complete with a new roof, sports floor, increased storage facility and a new community meeting room. The hall now provides the opportunity for indoor games and recreation to be enjoyed in a warm dry facility to be enjoyed by the entire local community. The exterior of the entire Centre has also been re-painted.

The project delivers on the aspiration of the local community for a functional indoor space for recreation and a variety of sports and activities to be enjoyed by all ages regardless of ability and represents a positive contribution to the health and wellbeing of residents.

Construction work began in July 2023 and was successfully completed on time and within the available budget by JPM Contracts Ltd from Dungiven.

Causeway Coast and Glens Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured at the re-opening of the Mosside Community Centre, after the completion of recent refurbishment works to its main hall alongside (l-r) Nigel McFadden, CC&G Project Coordinator, Alderman Sandra Hunter, Duncan Jamieson, Taggarts Architects, Michelle Wilmont, Niall McGurk CC&G, Strategic Project Manager, Rhonda Williamson, Department for Communities, Councillor Margaret -Anne McKillop and Aaron Butcher, JPM Contracts. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA said: "I welcome the refurbishment of this facility at Mosside Community Centre, part-funded by my department, which provides a welcoming, indoor recreational space to be enjoyed by the local community.

“The completion of this scheme, as part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Programme, demonstrates further evidence of how collaboration between my department, and colleagues in Causeway Coast and Glens Council can deliver benefits for all.”