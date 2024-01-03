Register
Mosside Presbyterian Church charity tractor run for Air Ambulance

Mosside Presbyterian Church will hold a charity tractor run this Saturday (January 6) in aid of NI Air Ambulance and church funds.
By Una Culkin
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Mosside Presbyterian Church charity tractor run will take place this Saturday, January 6. Credit Mosside Presbyterian ChurchMosside Presbyterian Church charity tractor run will take place this Saturday, January 6. Credit Mosside Presbyterian Church
Tractors will leave the church car park at 12 noon, returning at approximately 1pm.

Food and refreshments will be served afterwards in the hall. After the main tractor run, there will be a children’s toy tractor race in the car park with prizes to be won.

£15 per tractor for the main run. All donations will be gratefully received.

