Mosside Presbyterian Church charity tractor run for Air Ambulance
Mosside Presbyterian Church will hold a charity tractor run this Saturday (January 6) in aid of NI Air Ambulance and church funds.
Tractors will leave the church car park at 12 noon, returning at approximately 1pm.
Food and refreshments will be served afterwards in the hall. After the main tractor run, there will be a children’s toy tractor race in the car park with prizes to be won.
£15 per tractor for the main run. All donations will be gratefully received.