Over the past three years, the group has donated almost £3,000 to this essential charity.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager, said: “The continued support from Mosside Tractor Run is humbling and we are grateful to the whole community for their support. This year some of our volunteers attended this well-organised event. They enjoyed seeing the tractors and meeting the attendees of the event.

"For rural communities the Air Ambulance services can be a lifeline. Whilst we hope we never need it, the service is here for everyone one of us.”

Members of Mosside Tractor Group presented a cheque over to Caroline Smith from Northern Ireland Air Ambulance. CREDIT KEVIN MCAULEY