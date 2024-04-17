Mosside Tractor Group presents cheque to Air Ambulance NI
Over the past three years, the group has donated almost £3,000 to this essential charity.
Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager, said: “The continued support from Mosside Tractor Run is humbling and we are grateful to the whole community for their support. This year some of our volunteers attended this well-organised event. They enjoyed seeing the tractors and meeting the attendees of the event.
"For rural communities the Air Ambulance services can be a lifeline. Whilst we hope we never need it, the service is here for everyone one of us.”
DJ Hickinson thanked the local businesses who donated to the 2024 tractor run, the marshals, the team at Air Ambulance base and the general public for supporting the event. He also added that the annual tractor run will return for its eleventh year on Saturday, March 15, 2025.