The members of Mosside WI are already preparing for Spring and have been planting bulb lasagnes!

President Teresa Patton welcomed new and former members to the meeting. Teresa gave an especially warm welcome to the guest for the evening, Karen Frew, who gave practical tips on bulb planting for the Spring.

Karen demonstrated ‘how to plant a bulb lasagne’ – this method ensures a long-lasting rotation of colour from one container. Under Karen’s guidance the members then had tulip, daffodil, crocus and muscari bulbs to plant in their chosen container. Everyone looks forward with anticipation to the reveal in springtime.

The competition was – appropriately - a piece of floral jewellery. Results: 1, Anne Murdock; 2, Kathleen Taggart; 3, Beth Lynsey. The evening concluded with a delicious supper.

The next meeting will be held in Toberdoney Church Hall on November 12 at 7.30pm when local artist Amy Stewart will be the guest. All ladies welcome.