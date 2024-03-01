Whether you are simply planning to take mum out on Sunday, March 10, or hoping to find her a standout gift to remember the annual celebration, here are seven ideas, from the traditional to the quirky.
Here at the Newtownabbey Times we’ve tried to make things a bit easier for anyone still searching for a gift.
We have been in touch with a number of local businesses across the borough to see what they have available ahead of the big day.
Check out our list. Hopefully it helps you get a special present, while supporting a local trader.
This is only a selection of suggestions with other organisations likely to be providing themed events, products and experiences on March 10.
1. Coleman's Garden Centre, Templepatrick
At Coleman's Garden Centre in Templepatrick there are "lots of special treats for Mother's Day in the Farm Shop, a "brilliant range of house plants" in the garden centre and the shop's gift cards can be used in the garden centre, café or farm shop, letting mum decide where to spend it. Photo: Coleman's Garden Centre
2. Afternoon Tea
A number of venues across the borough are offering Afternoon Tea this Mother's Day. Staff at The Jamison Tea Room at Dunamoy Cottages and Spa in Ballyclare will be serving their speciality Afternoon Tea service on both Saturday, March 9 and on Mothering Sunday. Pre-booking is essential, so call 02893349676 to reserve your group table, or message the business on social to arrange a call back. At the Yew Tree Butchery and Deli in Antrim, staff are taking orders for their popular Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea box. They are available by pre ordering and paying deposit of £10. Full price is £25. Photo: The Jamison Tea Room
3. Dinner
Restaurants across the region will be cooking up a storm this Mothering Sunday. At Corr's Corner Hotel, booking is essential for both the Lady R Grill and Corriander Restaurant this Mother's Day Reserve your table today on 02890849221. At the Landsdowne Hotel on the Antrim Road, there will be a carvery menu running in their redecorated Fortwilliam Suite (booking times between 12.30-5.15pm). There will also be live music in the bar from 4pm. Photo: Corr's Corner Hotel
4. Portland Avenue Lifestyle
There is a range of locally produced gifts for Mother's Day at Portland Avenue Lifestyle in Glengormley. A spokesperson for the business said: "We still have lots of lovely bargains that would make great presents for Mother's Day. Pop in and have a look. Open 11am - 5pm. Photo: Portland Avenue Lifestyle