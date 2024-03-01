2 . Afternoon Tea

A number of venues across the borough are offering Afternoon Tea this Mother's Day. Staff at The Jamison Tea Room at Dunamoy Cottages and Spa in Ballyclare will be serving their speciality Afternoon Tea service on both Saturday, March 9 and on Mothering Sunday. Pre-booking is essential, so call 02893349676 to reserve your group table, or message the business on social to arrange a call back. At the Yew Tree Butchery and Deli in Antrim, staff are taking orders for their popular Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea box. They are available by pre ordering and paying deposit of £10. Full price is £25. Photo: The Jamison Tea Room