Motorbike run in memory of Draperstown man Aidy Clarkin will aid air ambulance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aidan Clarkin, known by friends and family as Aidy, who lived in the Draperstown area, was a true bike lover, from travelling to Spain to take part in racing events, and to Germany to take part in a tour with his biking friends.
The 43-year-old enjoyed sharing the beautiful sights with those he loved back home. Aidy’s passion was his bikes, even including his dog Diesel out on family bike days and organising special trips and making valuable memories with family and friends which will be cherished forever.
Organised by The Sperrin Bikers RC and Aidy’s sister Louise Donnelly to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, the run on May 19 is planned to set off from Main Street, Draperstown, covering Maghera, Castledawson, Ballymena, Armoy, Ballycastle, Portrush, Garvagh and ends with a return to Draperstown.
His sister, Louise, looks forward to the event.
She said: “I’m nearly a year into being on the bike myself so I could be a part of these events in memory of Aidy, it means so much and The Sperrin Bikers RC have really looked after me.”
Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager said: "We're incredibly grateful for the continued support from The Sperrin Bikers RC, it is something we never take for granted.
"It costs nearly £7,000 a day to maintain the service, and every penny raised makes a difference. We’re looking forward to another successful event for the Sperrin Bikers and would ask anyone who can to come out and support however they can”.
The Sperrin Bikers RC hosted a run last year in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, raising an amazing £5,687 to help fund the vital service. The charity aims to raise £2.5m each year through continued public support, to ensure that the service continues to be there for everyone and that is why support for these amazing community events are vital.