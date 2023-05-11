Police have confirmed a man has died after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Church Road area of Moorfields, outside Ballymena, on Sunday (May 7).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly after 10.20am that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision. Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The male motorcyclist, aged 80, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but has since sadly passed away.

“The Church Road area was closed for a period of time, with diversions in place, but has now fully reopened to traffic.

