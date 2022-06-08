Motorcyclist dies following collision with tractor in Magherafelt

The collision took place on the Aughrim Road.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the crash involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike shortly after 8.30pm.

The man, who was on the motorbike, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Aughrim Road, Magherafelt. Picture: Google

The Aughrim Road, between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout, remains closed at this time while enquiries into the collision are conducted.