Police have confirmed a man has died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Lisnaskea on Thursday (November 7).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report, shortly after midnight, of a single vehicle collision on the Lisnaskea Road.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 4 07/11/24. Meanwhile, the road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened.