Motorist dies after single-vehicle collision in Co Fermanagh
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report, shortly after midnight, of a single vehicle collision on the Lisnaskea Road.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."
Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 4 07/11/24. Meanwhile, the road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened.