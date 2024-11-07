Motorist dies after single-vehicle collision in Co Fermanagh

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:35 BST
Police have confirmed a man has died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Lisnaskea on Thursday (November 7).

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report, shortly after midnight, of a single vehicle collision on the Lisnaskea Road.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 4 07/11/24. Meanwhile, the road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened.

Related topics:LisnaskeaPolice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice