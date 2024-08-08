Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 60s has passed away following a road crash in Co Tyrone last month.

Police confirmed that the man had died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision in the Drumquin area.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers received a report at approximately 7.50pm on Monday, July 29 of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross on the Dooish Road.

"Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid at the scene to a man, aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the vehicle. There were no other passengers.

Police haveconfirmed that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Drumquin area of Co Tyrone on July 29. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The man was subsequently taken to hospital and has since sadly died from his injuries.

"Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1660 29/07/24.”