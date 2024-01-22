A man in his sixties has died in Limavady after his van was involved in a collision with a fallen tree and another vehicle during Storm Isha.

He was the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro van which was involved in a collision with a fallen tree and another vehicle at around 9.45pm on Sunday, January 21. The male driver of the other van involved, a Citreon Berlingo, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who spotted the vehicles on the Broad Road prior to the crash, to please get in touch. They are especially keen to hear from anyone who captured dash-cam or any other footage. The number to call in 101, quoting reference 1908 21/01/24.

East Derry Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “I am shocked and very saddened to learn that a man has died after a tree fell on his car while travelling along Broad Road in Limavady last night during stormy weather.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the man’s family and friends at this time. I understand others were also taken to hospital and I would like wish them a quick recovery. Police have appealed for anyone who can help with their inquiries to get in touch.”

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has also offered her deepest condolences, saying the tragic news would be devastating for the man’s family and friends.

“This is simply tragic news – knowing that a loved-one will not be returning from their journey,” Ms Sugden said.

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of the man concerned. They will be devastated by this news and the shock and grief will no doubt be immense today and in the days, weeks and months that follow.

“The weather was unusually fierce last night, with winds up to around 80mph and some gusts even higher. Many trees fell across this area as a result – with some, as we have seen with heart-breaking results, falling on our roads.