Organisers have claimed that 60 bands and 10,000 people are expected to attend the rally to voice opposition to the NI protocol.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be a parade in Lurgan town centre this evening (Friday 8th April) between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the area and to seek alternative routes if possible.”

Lurgan Town Centre.

This evening’s rally is to be addressed by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Organisers Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect sixty bands and over 10,000 people.

The event will begin with a parade at 7.30pm in Robert Street, proceeding along Queen Street, High Street, Market Street, and on to Brownlow House.

The end time given for the parade is 9pm, and the return march is slated to begin at 10pm.

Lurgan YMCA has cancelled its Friday Youth Club due to the rally.

In a Facebook post, it said: “Please take note that our Friday Youth Club will be closed for both age groups.

“We are aware of a large organised event taking place and the town centre will be closed and accessibility will be difficult. The Registration evening planned will be rescheduled for the following Friday, 15th April 5:30-8pm.”

-