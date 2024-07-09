Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey as a major maintenance scheme on the M3 Lagan Bridge will recommence from the weekend of July 19 to 22.

The £700,000 project to replace 10 bearings will have long term benefits in restoring and ensuring long term maintenance of the bridge, enabling it to carry current and future traffic levels along this key route.

Subject to favourable weather conditions the work is now scheduled to take place over five consecutive weekends: July 19 - 22, July 26 - 29, August 2 - 5, August 9 -12 and August 16 - 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To complete the works, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is advising the following road and lane closures will be in operation over the following weekends:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey due to the maintenance scheme. Photo by Google

From 9.00pm on Friday, July 19, until 6.00am on Monday, July 22, the M3 Nelson Street on slip will be closed on the east bound side;

From 9.00pm on Friday, July 26 until 6.00am on Monday, July 29, the M3 will be closed on the east bound side with no access from the M2;

From 9.00pm on Friday, August 2, until 6.00am on Monday, August 5, the M3 will be closed on the west bound side with access reduced to one lane from the Sydenham bypass and all traffic exiting at Nelson Street;

From 9.00pm on Friday, August 9, until 6.00am on Monday, August 12, the M3 Middlepath Street on slip and Nelson Street off slip will be closed on the west bound side.

From 9.00pm on Friday, August 16 until 6.00am on Monday, August 19, the M3 will be closed on the east bound side with no access from the M2.

During these periods a diversion route will be signed as follows:

For westbound traffic closures a diversion will be signed from A2 Sydenham Bypass to M2 Foreshore and will include Bridge End Flyover, Bridge End, Queen’s Bridge, Ann Street, Victoria Street, Dunbar Link, Great Patrick Street and York Street.

For eastbound traffic closures a diversion route will be signed from M2 Foreshore to Sydenham Bypass and will include Duncrue Street, Garmoyle Street, Dock Street, Nelson Street, Great Patrick Street, Waring Street, Albert Square, Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Middlepath Street.

In a statement, DfI added: “The Department has carefully planned these bridge works and associated traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Completion of the work by 19 August 2024 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.