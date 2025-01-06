Motorists warned of ‘difficult driving conditions’ in parts of the province after a number of vehicles were stuck in snow
Trafficwatch NI says in Co Antrim falls of snow are causing difficult driving conditions on the M2 north of Belllevue , Sandyknowes, Templepatrick, Antrim Area Hospital, Dunsilly, Nutts Corner and Randalstown as well as Dungiven and Drumahoe.
The A8M between Sandyknowes and Corrs Corner has reopened in both directions but a 20mph speed restriction in place (20:17).
Meanwhile, police are advising the Broad Road/ Coleraine Mountain area is now passable, with care.
Police added: "Please continue to exercise caution in the area.”
Earlier, heavy snowfall had left a number of vehicles stuck in place, and traffic unable to pass.
