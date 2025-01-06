Motorists warned of ‘difficult driving conditions’ in parts of the province after a number of vehicles were stuck in snow

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2025, 20:45 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 21:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised that snow is leading to challenging driving conditions in some parts of the province on Monday (January 6) evening.

Trafficwatch NI says in Co Antrim falls of snow are causing difficult driving conditions on the M2 north of Belllevue , Sandyknowes, Templepatrick, Antrim Area Hospital, Dunsilly, Nutts Corner and Randalstown as well as Dungiven and Drumahoe.

The A8M between Sandyknowes and Corrs Corner has reopened in both directions but a 20mph speed restriction in place (20:17).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, police are advising the Broad Road/ Coleraine Mountain area is now passable, with care.

Police added: "Please continue to exercise caution in the area.”

Earlier, heavy snowfall had left a number of vehicles stuck in place, and traffic unable to pass.

Related topics:MotoristsPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice