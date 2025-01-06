Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised that snow is leading to challenging driving conditions in some parts of the province on Monday (January 6) evening.

Trafficwatch NI says in Co Antrim falls of snow are causing difficult driving conditions on the M2 north of Belllevue , Sandyknowes, Templepatrick, Antrim Area Hospital, Dunsilly, Nutts Corner and Randalstown as well as Dungiven and Drumahoe.

The A8M between Sandyknowes and Corrs Corner has reopened in both directions but a 20mph speed restriction in place (20:17).

Meanwhile, police are advising the Broad Road/ Coleraine Mountain area is now passable, with care.

Police added: "Please continue to exercise caution in the area.”

Earlier, heavy snowfall had left a number of vehicles stuck in place, and traffic unable to pass.