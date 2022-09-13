Mourners told Cookstown man Damien Heagney's death showed 'man's inhumanity to man'

Damien Heagney whose funeral took place today.

Parish priest Fr Patrick Hughes said when he heard Damien was missing he had hoped and prayed that he would be found and would not become one of the disappeared.

When a body was found and identified as Damien it had been very hard for his mother Mary and the family, but it gave them an opportunity to give him a Christian burial, the priest said.

"How could someone do that to another human being?" he asked, offering prayers for the family.

Police divers recovered Mr Heagney's body from Cappagh Reservoir last month. He was last seen in the Dromore area in the early hours of December 31.

The 47-year-old's cortege left his family home at Crockbane Road, Dunnamore, for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church on Tuesday afternoon.

Police launched a murder investigation into Mr Heagney's disappearance and appealed to the public for information.

Following the service, Mr Heagney was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.