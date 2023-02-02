Conor Fox, Macmillan Move More Coordinator in Mid Ulster District Council, knows well how the darker, colder winter months can affect people’s energy and enthusiasm, and he is determined to help people move more this Saturday, which is also World Cancer Day.

Conor says: “My role as a Macmillan Coordinator is to help people living with cancer to get active and stay active. Many people find it harder to stay motivated in the winter months. It’s perfectly understandable when there’s less light and poorer weather, particularly if you’ve had a cancer diagnosis and are feeling the impact on your physical and mental health.

“Taking any exercise helps to boost mood and energy levels, so the important thing is to do something every day, no matter how little. Whether that’s a short walk, some chair exercises, or a bit of gardening, it all helps to improve strength, mobility and flexibility. You can stay active in so many ways – it’s not just about going to the gym or running for miles.”

Conor suggests five simple steps that we can all take to feel more motivated at this time of year:

Conor Fox, Macmillan Move More Coordinator in Mid Ulster District Council is pictured in Cookstown Leisure Centre with Shauneen McKernan, a participant in the Mid Ulster Move More group who recently fundraised £3,600 for Macmillan in Northern Ireland. Also pictured are Blaithin McFlynn and Conlaoch McKernan.

Enjoy the daylight

On those rare, bright days of winter, wrap up and get outside in daylight hours if you can.

Connect with family and friends

A catch-up with our nearest and dearest can be a huge boost to our well-being, whether that’s in person, over the phone or online.

Eat well

Try and get five portions of fruit and vegetables every day, and stay hydrated with plenty of water.

Rest & sleep

Build a regular night-time routine and switch off screens well before bedtime to allow plenty of time for relaxation.

Do the things you love

Make time for self-care and do the little things that make you happy and bring you joy

