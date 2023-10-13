‘Move to Universal Credit’ to begin for Northern Ireland tax credit recipients

Important letters are to be sent to people who receive tax credits across Northern Ireland from early next week ahead of the roll-out of a major change.

The final phase of Universal Credit (UC) implementation across Northern Ireland will begin next week for those in receipt of tax credits and no other benefits.

The ‘Move to UC’ will start on Monday, October 16, when ‘migration notice’ letters will start to be sent out to all recipients of Working Tax Credits and or Child Tax Credits who receive no other benefit.

Universal Credit has been in place in Northern Ireland since September 2017, replacing new claims to Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Housing Benefit (rental) and tax credits.

The final stage of the ‘Move to UC’ involves moving those who are still in receipt of the benefits and tax credits being replaced by Universal Credit.

Deputy Secretary of Work and Health at the Department for Communities, Paddy Rooney said: “We are approaching the final implementation stage of UC with the utmost care.

"We will closely monitor the impact of implementation and ensure that all of the proper help, advice and support is available to everyone throughout the ‘Move to UC’ process.”

‘Migration notice’ letters will be issued from the Department explaining what people need to do and will include more information on how to access help for those who need it.