Movie House Cinemas are hoping to improve the lives of hundreds of unwanted pets living in shelters by teaming up with Northern Ireland charity PlayForStrays.

The cinemas in Belfast (Cityside), Glengormley, Maghera and Coleraine are collecting toys and other items to help bring joy to these animals through this amazing Antrim-based charity, which delivers these items to those needing it most. The collection kicks off on August 18, the day that the new 15-rated comedy Strays - starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx - hits cinema screens.

PlayForStrays provides a service to any no-kill animal shelter, globally, by donating toys and other items. It also works alongside charitable groups that assist the homeless community by providing coats, harnesses, toys and food to their beloved animals.

Founder David Foster explained: “Many animal rescue charities cannot afford to purchase toys, deemed as luxury over food, electricity and veterinary care. However, it is scientifically recognised that toys bring positive enrichment, mental stimulation and joy to animals within these shelters.”

Movie House Cinemas is hoping to collect toys and food for stray animals from August 18-24. Anyone wishing to leave a donation for PlayForStrays, can do so at Movie House Cityside, Glengormley, Maghera or Coleraine. Pictured here is charity founder David Foster with his dog Negrita. Credit Movie House Cinemas

The cinema collection points will be in operation from August 18-24 at Cityside, Glengormley, Maghera and Coleraine.

“We worked with Movie House in 2018 and were bowled over by the response of their customers. When we heard about the new movie Strays, we reached out to the cinema to see if we could do it again,” David said.

“The demand for help for animal charities is even greater now and we are working flat out to improve life for pets around the world. We will take toys or food for any animal, not just dogs and cats,” he added.

Movie House has a strong charity ethos and this year has already supported Breast Cancer Now and their staff teams are also fundraising for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.