Moy Park celebrates long service of almost 100 staff across its sites in Craigavon, Dungannon, Ballymena and agriculture sites

Food company Moy Park has celebrated the landmark anniversaries of almost 100 Northern Ireland employees across its Craigavon, Dungannon, Ballymena, and agriculture sites at its annual ‘Long Service Awards’ evening at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST

Those with years of continued service ranging from 20-50 years, who cumulatively have achieved 4,000 years working with the company, were recognised at the special awards ceremony which was attended by their family and friends.

Speaking at the celebration event, Moy Park’s President Chris Kirke said: “We are delighted to have so many long serving employees dedicated to Moy Park her in Northern Ireland. Across the business, they have built their careers with us and built our company into the successful, sustainable, growing business it is today.

“I want to congratulate all those recognised at the celebration event and thank them for their dedication and long service to Moy Park,” said the Moy Park President.

