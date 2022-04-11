Moy Park pledges support for Ballymena’s People’s Park

This arrangement is the first of its kind in the borough with the area enjoying a long-standing partnership with a number of local businesses who sponsor roundabouts throughout our towns.

Local businesses support the work of Council and local volunteers which helps the area achieve fantastic results each year in the Translink Ulster in Bloom, Royal Horticulture Society’s Britain in Bloom and George Best Belfast City Airport Best Kept Competitions.

A Council spokesperson said: “People’s Park has been around for over 150 years and is a wonderful asset for the people of Ballymena and beyond.

Pictured L-R is Lindsay Houston Principal parks officer, MEA Aaron Whiteman – Head of Moy Park Complex Ballymena Alastair Robinson Health, Safety and Environment Officer, Moy Park Claire Duddy Parks Development Manager, MEA.

“The park offers something for everyone, from the magnificent new play park, football, tennis courts, outdoor gym, trim trail and woodland walks, there’s lots to keep everyone active.

“Alternatively, for those after a slower pace there are lots of opportunities to enjoy the local bird population and to enjoy and ice-cream from Syd’s Ices or takeaway coffee from The Hub.

The beautiful setting of the People’s Park was donated to the town by Sir Robert Alexander Shafto Adair back in 1870 and it extends for 45 acres around a stunning lake.

Aaron Whiteman, head of Moy Park Ballymena complex spoke of the company’s enthusiasm for sponsoring the park.

He said: “People’s Park provides a peaceful environment in an otherwise busy urban setting for local residents including our employees to relax and get close to nature.

“This sponsorship also fits well with our company focus on biodiversity and sustainability enhancing the environment for local wildlife.”

Welcoming Moy Park’s sponsorship of the park, MEA’s Principal Parks Officer, Lindsay Houston added: “Here at Mid and East Antrim we are continually seeking to improve our parks and open spaces and looking for ways to meet the changing needs of local residents.

“Through the support of Moy Park we will continue to ensure the park is maintained to the highest of standards as well as delivering a number of family-friendly events in conjunction with Northern Ireland Forest Schools Association who are also based at the park.”