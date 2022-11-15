Moy Park is hosting a recruitment evening in Craigavon next week as the firm launches its latest recruitment campaign.

The leading food company is expanding its local engineering team, with skilled and multi-skilled engineering roles available and salaries starting from £43,000 per year.

Engineers interested in finding out more about the roles are encouraged to drop into the Civic Centre, Craigavon on Thursday, November 24 between 4pm and 9pm to meet the Moy Park team and learn more about the packages and career development opportunities available.

Benefiting from a competitive salary and upskilling opportunities, Moy Park engineers work in a team environment, collaborating on projects to deliver engineering excellence.

David Burrows Engineering Manager at Moy Park Craigavon pictured ahead of a recruitment evening the company is hosting at the Civic Centre, Craigavon onThursday, November 24.

“A career in food manufacturing is an engineer’s dream!” says David Burrows, Engineering Manager at Moy Park Craigavon. “To make food safely, sustainably and efficiently, you have to be creative and invest in the best technology to build the best facility, which is exactly what we do at Moy Park. We’re proud to be home to some of the world’s most advanced and sophisticated machinery.

"Staying at the forefront of our industry means having the best people to develop and build upon our credentials. The great people across all our operations drive Moy Park’s success and we are committed to helping our people harness their potential and develop their careers too.

"Whatever your interest or area of expertise, you’ll find a home and an exciting career path at Moy Park,” added David. I think that’s what sets Moy Park apart, when you join, you make the difference to the business. We want our teams to thrive and grow and so we make it an enriching and rewarding environment – whether that’s through on-site benefits such as our canteens and employee discounts or our recognition and training programmes.”

Moy Park’s next engineering recruitment evening will be held on Thursday, November 24 at Lakeview 3, Civic Centre Craigavon, 66 Lakeview Rd, Craigavon BT64 1AL. No booking is required, and anyone interested is invited to drop in any time between 4pm – 9pm.