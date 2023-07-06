MP Francie Molloy: Parts of Cookstown are bedecked with flags 'the size of bedsheets'

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy says the increasing display of flags across Cookstown is the source of concern, annoyance and in many areas amounts to nothing more than an attempt to intimidate residents and visitors alike.

The veteran Republican said: “Fortunately this issue is nothing new in Cookstown or many other areas across Mid Ulster but people have reluctantly to put up with it and gave those concerned a fool’s pardon. But the time has come for the problem to be addressed by all those with any influence in the local community.”

Mr Molloy was responding to concerns expressed by a resident of Gallion Glen, a mixed estate on the town’s Moneymore Road, calling for “a clear policy or guidelines regarding the display of flags within our community.”

The householder contacted all the political groupings in the Mid Ulster area after a number of “British flags” appeared at the enrance to the estate on the main road leading into Cookstown.

Local MP Francie Molloy wants a protocol on flags that would work in Cookstown and across Mid Ulster. Credit: Pacemaker

He said: "I would like to emphasize that our estate comprises of families from various nationalities, religious and political backgrounds. Over the years, we have lived and worked together, fostering a strong sense of unity and understanding. The raising of these flags, without any prior consultation, has generated apprehension and tension among residents, which threatens to undermine the cohesive fabric of our community.

“While I understand that individuals have the right to express their personal affiliations and beliefs, it is crucial to recognize that our housing estate serves as a shared space for all residents. Therefore, it is my firm belief that no flags, be they religious or political, should be flown within or near the estate. This approach ensures that our community remains neutral and inclusive, without favoring any particular group or ideology.

"The display of flags that represent a specific group or ideology not only diminishes the aesthetic appeal of our estate but also sends a message that may be off-putting to potential homebuyers. This, in turn, has the potential to impact the future sales of houses within our community and subsequently affect property prices for all residents. It is crucial that we maintain a welcoming environment that appeals to a broad range of individuals and families.”

Mr Molloy said the town centre has been bedecked with Union flags marking the Coronation of King Charles, that was two months ago. “The Oldtown area has been bedecked with UVF flags the size of bedsheets yet no one appears willing to tackle the problem. Other areas of the town are similarly marked out oneway or another,” he continued.

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy has called for a protcol on the display of flags which would work in Cookstown and across Mid Ulster. Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Local residents and homeowners should not have to live in the shadow of this undercurrent of intimidation. Where flags are clearly attached to public lampposts or telegraph poles then they should be removed. The Department of Infrastructure must take action supported by the police if necessary.