Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has joined two local Orange Lodges in support of fundraising breakfasts recently.

Mrs Lockhart said: “Events held by Loughgall District and Loyal Blue LOL 119 in Banbridge drew large crowds of supporters, who enjoyed a fine Ulster Fry.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with DUP party colleague and MLA Jonathan Buckley with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath outside Cloncore Orange Hall near the Birches just outside Portadown, Co Armagh with District Master James Gilpin and Past District Master and current District Tyler, TD Forbes

"On Saturday I had the pleasure of joining with the brethren of Loughgall District at their ‘Big Breakfast’. It was very pleasing to see the support from the local community for the District in their endeavours and fundraising efforts. A special mention for Barry McQueen and his team of volunteers who cooked up a sumptuous breakfast for everyone in attendance.