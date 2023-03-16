Mrs Lockhart said: “Events held by Loughgall District and Loyal Blue LOL 119 in Banbridge drew large crowds of supporters, who enjoyed a fine Ulster Fry.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
"On Saturday I had the pleasure of joining with the brethren of Loughgall District at their ‘Big Breakfast’. It was very pleasing to see the support from the local community for the District in their endeavours and fundraising efforts. A special mention for Barry McQueen and his team of volunteers who cooked up a sumptuous breakfast for everyone in attendance.
"After Loughgall’s breakfast it was a drive across to Banbridge for the Loyal Blue LOL 119 Breakfast. Again the support was magnificent for the Lodge, who were raising funds for the wonderful B Positive. With over 150 breakfasts served up by the army of volunteers it was an incredible effort and the Lodge deserve huge credit for such a success.”