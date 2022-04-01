Mr Tayto’s iconic red suit now available to buy in real life

Mr Tayto has been the mascot of the brand for over 60 years and is recognised across Northern Ireland after appearing on its crisp packets, media advertisements and wowing snack lovers in person on visits to Tayto Castle and at events across the region.

The partnership between Tayto and Chris Suitor will see Suitor Bros. recreate the red suit that is synonymous with Mr Tayto and put it on sale to the public in a limited edition run. It comes after the growing success of Tayto’s clothing merchandise range.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Suitor, director of Suitor Bros said: “I’m delighted to be working with Tayto on this exciting project and bringing the iconic Mr. Tayto red suit to life. When Tayto approached me to work on this project, I jumped at the chance of getting on board. We want to keep the look and feel of Mr Tayto’s jacket and trousers but make them fit real people.

Chris Suitor from Suitor Bros., and Elly Hunter, Marketing Manager from Tayto.

“Red suits are very much in vogue with men and women at the moment and we’re confident there will be a huge appetite for this new line amongst fashion lovers.”

Elly Hunter, marketing director of Tayto commented: “This partnership with Chris felt like the right extension for Tayto after seeing great sales success from our branded merchandise range which has included socks, beanie hats, hoodies, t-shirts and Baseball caps. We’re excited to move into the world of high fashion and to finally be able to show everyone what we’ve been working hard on behind the scenes.”

The “Mr Tayto” suit will come with all the finishing touches associated with the character, including a handkerchief, blue tie, red and white hat, and the option of some over-sized shiny black shoes.

“The first buyers of the limited-edition outfit will also get a free box of Tayto cheese and onion crisps.

Tayto, one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved food brands, has joined forces with well-known Belfast-based tailor Chris Suitor to bring the iconic red suit worn by Mr. Tayto to the market. Pictured is Chris Suitor from Suitor Bros.