Widespread tributes have been paid to the ‘inspirational lifetime of service’ of former Lord-Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE following her passing on January 1.

A family notice said Mrs Christie had died in hospital and described her as the “beloved wife of the late Dan, much loved mother of Joanna, Harriett and Marcus.”

As part of her official duties over the years, Mrs Christie welcomed members of the Royal family and world leaders to Northern Ireland on many occasions. In recognition of her long and dedicated service, she was appointed as a Commander of the Victorian Order as a personal gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018.

The present Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, led tributes, speaking of Mrs Christie’s dedication not only to the people of Co Antrim but to Northern Ireland as a whole.

Mrs Joan Christie, who passed away on January 1, 2023.

"She carried out her duty as Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim with genuine warmth and great dignity. She was incredibly generous with her time and always went out of her way to promote worthy causes and thank volunteers.

"Joan had time for everybody and had that unique ability to make people, whatever their age, feel particularly special. Her warm smile and deep empathy always helped to put people at ease. It is the ultimate testament to her time as Lord-Lieutenant that wherever I go in the county, people always talk so fondly and warmly of her and continue to remember her to me. She has been of great personal inspiration to me.

"This was also recognised by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, when she appointed Joan as a Commander of the Victorian Order (CVO) in recognition of her service as Lord-Lieutenant in 2018. The Victorian Order remains in the personal gift of the Sovereign. It is poignant that one of Her late Majesty's most loyal servants should be called home so soon after we mourned the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Joan's family and my family go back a long way and we have been blessed to share many close associations over the generations, most notably with the North Irish Horse and latterly the Antrim Lieutenancy. My thoughts remain with Joanna, Harriett and Marcus and their children.”

Mrs Joan Christie welcomed many members of the Royal family to Northern Ireland over the years, including the Prince and Princess of Wales to Ballymena.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman, Wing Commander, Noel Williams, said he was “deeply shocked by the untimely death of Mrs Christie”.

He spoke of the “strong affinity” she had with the Mid and East Antrim area.

"She was close to the hearts of many of our citizens for her vital and often life-changing work within our community. Indeed, so valued was Mrs Christie that in 2018 she was bestowed the highest honour our Council could grant – the Freedom of Mid and East Antrim Borough,” said the Mayor.

Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE pictured with council members and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE during the Freedom of the Borough event at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's civic headquarters.

"I am proud that as first citizen of Mid and East Antrim I have a portrait of Mrs Christie hanging in my Mayor’s Parlour in the Braid, Ballymena - the headquarters of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

"As Her late Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Christie demonstrated unwavering dedication, and she carried out her duties with grace and enthusiasm. She was particularly interested in our young people and was inspirational and selfless when it came to working to improve the lives and opportunities afforded to the citizens of Co Antrim.

"She was a strong advocate and champion for our Armed Forces, and she had particularly close links to the North Irish Horse, with which her late husband Dan served.

"Joan was devoted to her family and had moved to be closer with them in Greenisland near Carrickfergus.

Co Antrim Lord Lieutenant Mrs Joan Christie lays a wreath during the annual Rathlin Island Remembrance Day service Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

"I had the privilege of having known Joan extremely well for many years through my interactions with her as the Lord-Lieutenant and through the RAF Association veterans’ charity, of which I am the chairman in Northern Ireland. Joan was a regular attendee at our social events and regularly launched the Wings Appeal campaign for the Carrickfergus branch each September.

"She was a stalwart to Mid and East Antrim since its formation in 2015, and before that to the legacy councils of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.”

Mrs Christie was appointed Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim in September 2008, on the retirement of The Right Honourable Lord O’Neill TD JP and retired from the position in 2019.

The Mayor concluded: “Mrs Christie’s family will of course be grief stricken and suffering immeasurable pain at the loss of a beloved mother and grandmother.

"Her death will be felt right across this borough as well as the other councils that are within, or are part of Co Antrim. They too will have enjoyed the enormous support of Joan in her Lieutenancy role and will be saddened by the incredible loss she is to a very wide community.

"My thoughts are with Joan’s family and the whole of the population of Co Antrim, to whom I offer my deepest sympathy,” added Ald Williams.

Mrs Joan Christie chats with members of The Royal Irish Regiment on the occasion of the regiment receiving the Freedom of the Borough of Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley / Kevin McAuley / McAuley Multimedia Photography

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, spoke of the “great sadness”, the news of Mrs Christie’s “untimely passing” had brought,

"I had the honour of meeting Mrs Christie on a number of occasions and each time I was struck by her warmth, passion, dedication, genuine interest and commitment to helping people and improving communities,” he said.

"It was a privilege for our council to confer her with the Freedom of the City in 2019. As a former Lord Lieutenant for Co. Antrim, she graciously supported many of our local events officially and privately. Mrs Christie will always hold a special place in the hearts of the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh. She will be greatly missed by many and will forever be remembered with love and affection.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross has opened an online book of condolence to pay tribute to Mrs Christie.

"Mrs Christie was greatly admired and respected by all who knew her. A true professional who was dedicated to helping others, Mrs Christie was an ambassador for the Co of Antrim and we are honoured and privileged to have called her a friend.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Joan’s family at this sad time as they come to terms with the loss of a truly remarkable lady,” said Ald Ross.

To leave a message on the online book of condolence please visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mrsjoanchristie

Former Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes spoke of his “deep sadness” on learning of Mrs Christie’s passing.

"Following her retirement as Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Christie was presented with the Freedom of the Borough in 2018 by Alderman Joan Baird - a fitting tribute to one who had given so selflessly of her time in her role. She was one of life’s great encouragers and touched so many as she worked the length and breadth of Co Antrim and beyond.