The death has been announced of Ballymoney woman, Mrs May Dunlop, mother of the late road racing legends Joey and Robert.
She died at her home in Ballymoney on December 4 and is described as a “beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Helen, Linda, Jim, Virginia, Margaret and the late Joey, Robert and Shirley and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother”.
Her funeral will be held in Garryduff Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2pm.