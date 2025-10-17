M&S Craigavon reveals date for opening of new Foodhall, creating more than 35 jobs

M&S has announced its new, expanded Foodhall at Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon will open to the public on Friday, November 28 at 8am.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy a Foodhall twice the size of the previous one, now covering 15,300 sq ft and offering a fresh market-style layout featuring the full range of M&S food.

Staff at the new-look M&S Craigavon store will also feature as the star show of this year’s ITV documentary, ‘Inside M&S’ which shares a behind-the-scenes look of M&S as it prepares for Christmas.

The show, which airs in December on UTV, will see the Craigavon team working to prepare the new Foodhall for opening just in time for festive shopping.

The larger store replaces the existing 7,100 sq ft Foodhall. This week saw the opening of the first phase, giving customers a preview of what’s to come – including a new takeaway coffee bar and a significantly enlarged in-store bakery.

The bakery now offers a wide choice of breads such as M&S’ popular Collection Sourdough, alongside pastries and sweet treats like the viral Chunked ’n’ Loaded cookies.

The refreshed M&S Wine Shop has also opened, featuring an award-winning selection of customer favourites from the M&S Classics range.

Ashley O’Reilly, store manager at M&S Craigavon, said: “We’ve been working hard to make our Foodhall bigger, better and fresher, and I’m thrilled to finally share the opening date with our customers.

"We can’t wait to unveil the expanded store to the Craigavon community. Thank you to our customers for their support as we complete this exciting transformation, which will deliver the delicious, great quality food and trusted value they expect from M&S.”

The expansion will see the store team grow from 63 to up to 100 colleagues as operations scale up ahead of the full launch.

Once fully open, the Craigavon Foodhall will showcase the complete M&S food range, including more than 100 Remarksable Value everyday staples, price-benchmarked against key competitors while maintaining M&S’s signature quality.

As the festive season approaches, shoppers can also explore dedicated Flower and Wine Shops ideal for Christmas gifting.

The store offers both Click & Collect and Scan & Shop services.