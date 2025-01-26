M&S recalls chicken products from Northern Ireland stores over salmonella fears
The retail giants is recalling two of its Ready to Cook products – Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Burgers and 2 Chicken Kyivs – due to what it described as “very low risk of microbiological contamination in a small number of packs”.
It has warned anyone who may have bought the products not to eat them but to return them for a full refund.
The Food Standards Agency said the recall was due to salmonella being found in the products.
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
The affected packs are:
- Marks and Spencer Southern Fried Chicken Burgers – 282g, use by dates: 26 January 2025, 30 January 2025, 31 January 2025, 01 February 2025.
- Marks and Spencer 2 Chicken Kyivs – 320g, use by dates: 26 January 2025.
M&S said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.
"Please note only RoI and Northern Ireland stores are affected.
"Please do not consume this product. Any customers in possession of this product can return it to their nearest store where a full refund will be given.
"Only the displayed date codes are impacted. No other M&S products are affected.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.
"For more information contact us on 033301 48555.”
