M&S recalls food product which may pose a health risk
M&S Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pie is being taken off the shelves because it contains soya which is not mentioned on the label.
The Food Standards Agency said this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.
A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer said customer safety is of “paramount importance” to the company.
“We take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.”
"Please do not consume this product if you have an allergy or intolerance to soya. If you wish to exchange the product, you can return it to your nearest store where a full refund will be given.
"Only the displayed date codes are impacted. No other M&S products are affected.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. For more information contact us on 03330148555.”
The affected M&S Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pie packs have the barcode number 0360944 and use by dates of 12/4/2024, 16/4/2024,18/4/2024 and 22/4/2024.
